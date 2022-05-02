Man shot multiple times outside Phoenix nightclub

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a Phoenix nightclub.

According to police, the shooting happened outside the Classico Phoenix Nightclub, located near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man shot several times inside a car that had crashed into an SUV.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

