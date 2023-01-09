Man shot outside Phoenix Home Depot; suspect sought

A suspect is on the loose after police say a man was shot outside a northwest Phoenix Home Depot.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 8 near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

No further details were released by police.

