Man shot, killed aboard Q train in Manhattan: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating after a suspect reportedly opened fire on a New York City subway train on Sunday morning, shooting a man and killing him.

Police say that a 48-year-old man was riding a northbound Q train that was pulling into the Canal Street station around 11:45 a.m. when he was shot in the chest by the suspect.

The gunman fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he later died.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance footage in order to help track down the suspect.

The shooting disrupted service for N and Q trains, which were temporarily rerouted to the R line.

The gunman is described as a dark-skinned man with a beard and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Recent crimes in the New York City subway system have left riders on edge. Last month, Frank James allegedly shot 10 people on an N train in Brooklyn. He has been charged with carrying out a terror attack against a mass transit system and discharging a firearm.

