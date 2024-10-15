Man wants answers after pet died while in sitter's care; 10M pounds of meat under recall | Nightly Roundup

From a man's search for justice after his dog died while in the care of a sitter to a giant recall involving many a number of retailers, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

1. "What do you mean you're sorry?"

A Buckeye man is seeking justice for his dog who died while in the care of a sitter he hired via the website Rover.

2. Investigation underway following deadly Prescott shooting

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say two people died from the shooting, and that a YCSO Reserve Deputy was "forced to intervene by discharging his weapon" to stop further threats from one of the two.

3. Giant supplier to retailers recalling 10M pounds of meat

(Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Millions of Americans may be impacted by the big recall, which was issued due to concerns over listeria contamination.

4. Deadly crash delayed traffic on Loop 202

The crash happened along westbound Loop 202 near McClintock Drive during the afternoon hours.

5. 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Glendale

Police say the incident happened at an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and Bell Road.

(Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988.)

Also, your weather forecast for tonight