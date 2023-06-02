Man who killed Maricopa County detention officer to be sentenced

A man convicted of killing a Maricopa County detention officer back in 2019 will learn his punishment on Friday.

Last month, Daniel Davitt was convicted of manslaughter in the killing of Gene Lee at the Lower Buckeye Jail on October 2019.

According to MCSO, Lee was just starting his shift at the jail when Davitt grabbed the officer by the throat and swept his legs out from under him.

Gene Lee (Courtesy: MCSO)

Lee hit the floor headfirst and later died from his injuries. He had been working for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for six years.

Davitt had been in custody for two years after being accused of sexual abuse and indecent exposure.

Daniel Davitt (Courtesy: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Court records show he was convicted of six charges in that case last fall.

On Friday morning, Davitt is expected to receive a sentence of 15 to 30 years.