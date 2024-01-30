Man who killed police lieutenant dies in prison; deadly police shooting in Peoria | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the death of a man who was found guilty of killing a Gilbert Police lieutenant a over a decade ago to a deadly police shooting in the West Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.
1. Man who murdered police officer dies in prison
A man who was sentenced to life behind bars for killing a police lieutenant has died in prison.
2. Latest on veteran's shooting death along a Mesa freeway
A son, a veteran and a father. That’s how loved ones are describing 50-year-old Keith Henion from Mesa. Troopers say he was shot and killed early Sunday morning off Loop 202 near Alma School Road and they need the public's help in solving this homicide.
3. After the homeless clearout, how is ‘The Zone’ doing?
Months after Phoenix's once largest homeless encampment, known as "The Zone," was cleared, we're taking a look at the crime stats and what it's been like since for both the homeless community and surrounding businesses.
4. Latest on police shooting in the West Valley
A man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Peoria. Police say he pointed a gun at an officer right before he was shot.
5. Bill targets organized retail theft
In 2023, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said her office received nearly 600 submittals for the charge of organized retail theft, and she said that number is going in thew wrong direction.
Deepfake has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks, especially following incidents that involved well-known Americans. Here's what to know about deepfakes, and the various dangers it can pose to society.
And your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 1/30/2024
Get ready! We are expecting some wet weather soon.