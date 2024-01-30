Man who killed police lieutenant dies in prison; deadly police shooting in Peoria | Nightly Roundup

From the death of a man who was found guilty of killing a Gilbert Police lieutenant a over a decade ago to a deadly police shooting in the West Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

1. Man who murdered police officer dies in prison

Featured article

2. Latest on veteran's shooting death along a Mesa freeway

Featured article

3. After the homeless clearout, how is ‘The Zone’ doing?

Featured article

4. Latest on police shooting in the West Valley

Featured article

5. Bill targets organized retail theft

Featured article

Also read…

Featured article

And your weather forecast for tonight