Manhunt for armed suspect in Mesa; more teen violence indictments announced | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a manhunt that prompted school lockdowns in Mesa to more indictments in East Valley teen violence cases, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 1, 2024.
1. Scary day in the East Valley
"All lockdowns have been lifted, and there is no threat to the community," read a portion of a statement posted on X by an MCSO spokesperson.
2. More teen violence indictments handed down
Two 18-year-olds have been indicted in connection with teen violence incidents in the East Valley, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
3. Juvenile seriously injured after pedestrian crash
A juvenile pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in the area of Vistancia and Ridgeline in Peoria.
4. Shooting involving teen
A man is in critical condition after authorities say he was shot in the head in Kingman.
5. Tragedy strikes Phoenix family
A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his father, Glendale Police officials say.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 2/1/2024
Get ready for more wet weather in the days ahead.