Manhunt for armed suspect in Mesa; more teen violence indictments announced | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a manhunt that prompted school lockdowns in Mesa to more indictments in East Valley teen violence cases, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 1, 2024.

1. Scary day in the East Valley

Armed suspect who sparked Mesa manhunt taken into custody: MCSO
"All lockdowns have been lifted, and there is no threat to the community," read a portion of a statement posted on X by an MCSO spokesperson.

2. More teen violence indictments handed down

Teen violence: MCAO indicts 2 more people over violent East Valley incidents
Two 18-year-olds have been indicted in connection with teen violence incidents in the East Valley, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

3. Juvenile seriously injured after pedestrian crash

Peoria crash leaves juvenile pedestrian with life-threatening injuries: PD
A juvenile pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in the area of Vistancia and Ridgeline in Peoria.

4. Shooting involving teen 

Arizona teen shoots man in head, sheriff says
A man is in critical condition after authorities say he was shot in the head in Kingman.

5. Tragedy strikes Phoenix family

Man shot by son dies, Glendale Police say
A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his father, Glendale Police officials say.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 2/1/2024

Get ready for more wet weather in the days ahead.