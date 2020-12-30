Expand / Collapse search

Maricopa County Public Health extends phase 1A of COVID-19 operation

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Public Health Department says during the week of Dec. 20, the number of people getting their coronavirus vaccine was low, but the following week was completely different.

Pods all over the Valley have met capacity.

At the southeast Valley location, more than 400 people are being vaccinated per hour.

MCPH's Executive Director, Marcy Flanagan, is hopeful that phase 1 will soon be complete.

"Originally, our pods we were hoping to have everyone that was in that phase 1A.. the 123,000 we had really focused on.. able to go through the screening process and register. Last week, we didn't see quite the numbers that we were hoping.. but this week, we're at full capacity, so we are looking to extend that beyond Dec. 31."

Flanagan says if everything goes as planned, the next phase will be moving forward, possibly in two weeks.

