Maricopa Integrated Health System provides free school supplies

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Back to school can already be a nerve-racking time for parents without having to worry about if they can afford supplies for their children.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell has the details about a program that's taking the pressure off them.

Maricopa Integrated Health System

Family Learning Centers' Backpack Giving Event

July 19 & 20, 8am - while supplies last

Backpacks and school supplies will be given to school-aged children.

Child must be present.

Chandler Family Health Center - 811 S. Hamilton St.

South Central Family Health Center - 33 W. Tamarisk St. Phoenix

mihs.org/about-mihs/commitment-to-the-community