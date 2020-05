article

A crash involving two pickup trucks resulted in road restrictions along a portion of State Route 347 Monday evening.

According to officials with Maricopa Police, the crash happened near the intersection of State Route 347 and Farrell Road, near Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino.

Police officials say the person who was ejected from one of the trucks was taken to a Valley hospital in critical condition.

(Click here if you can't see the interactive map)