Martin Greenfield, celebrity tailor and Holocaust survivor, dies at 95

Martin Greenfield, a celebrity tailor and Holocaust survivor, has died at the age of 95.

Greenfield has tailored suits for more than 70 years with clients including six presidents, and celebrities like Leonard DiCaprio and Joaquin Phoenix, and other famous people who have traveled to Brooklyn, New York for his "word-class formal wear."

According to the Martin Greenfield Clothiers website, Greenfield is also known for following 108 steps, including hand stitching and steam pressing, to design his high-quality outfits.

Citing the New York Jewish Week, FOX News noted that Greenfield learned to sew while he was a prisoner in Auschwitz. Greenfield ripped a Nazi soldier's shirt, and another prisoner taught him how to sew it. Greenfield then wore the shirt after repairing it.

In 1947, Greenfield immigrated to the U.S. as an orphaned Holocaust survivor and secured his first job as a floor boy at GGG Clothing factory.

While working at the factory for 30 years, he went to night school, got his U.S. citizenship, and later became a production manager, per the clothing website.

After his company decided to shut down the factory, Greenfield bought it in 1977 and created his own business, Martin Greenfield Clothiers and created clothing for businessmen, grooms, presidents and celebrities.

Greenfield later retired and let his two sons, Jay and Todd, run the business.

"Martin Greenfield always considered the needs of the employees, the neighborhood, the vendors, and customers in his decision-making. These are values he instilled into his sons Jay and Tod who worked alongside him for over 35 years," the company’s website reads.

