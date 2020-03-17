Matt Ryan donating $100K to Atlanta charities for coronavirus relief

The quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons is doing his part to help local Atlantans get through the coronavirus outbreak.

Matt Ryan announced on Tuesday that he will be donating $100,000 to two Atlanta-based charitable organizations to help with relief during the outbreak.

In a release, a spokesperson for Ryan said that the donation will be equally distributed to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, which provides food to Needy Atlantans, and Giving Kitchen, an organization that offers emergency assistance to food service workers going through difficult situations.

Speaking to ESPN, Ryan said that "it made sense" for his family to try to make an impact to help people in need.

“Obviously there’s a ton of stuff going on right now with a lot of areas that need a lot of help, and we certainly have a lot of friends in the restaurant and food industry here in Atlanta," Ryan said to ESPN. "We felt like [the Giving Kitchen] is a unique and cool organization that has helped different restaurants, people in that industry. We thought it would create awareness for one of the industries that’s going to struggle during this time."

"The Atlanta food bank is obviously another organization that does a great job," he continued. "Certainly, there is a great need for funding there."

Georgia currently has 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with Fulton County having the most cases in the state.

