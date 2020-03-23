MCACC: Shelter almost completely empty of animals thanks to community

article

Animal Control officials in Maricopa County say their kennels are pretty empty right now, as members of the community step of to help clear the shelter.

In a post made to its Facebook page, officials say there are almost two completely empty buildings a their West Animal Care Center, and many empty kennels at their East Animal Care Center.

"While we are still accepting stray dogs and know that puppy and kitten season is right around the corner, we just wanted to take the opportunity to let you know just how humbled we are by your graciousness. Our community has stepped up to the plate to help homeless animals," read a portion of the statement.

According to the MCACC's Facebook page, they had a trial run of an appointment-only Empty The Shelters event on Monday.