MCAO: Man indicted for series of sex assaults, break-ins, and burglaries

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on the morning of Oct. 30 the indictment of a 24-year-old man in connection with a series of incidents that happened during September and October.

In a statement, officials identified the man indicted as Djimon Boggs. Boggs' arrest was announced by Tempe Police on Oct. 14.

The investigation began on Oct. 6 after the suspect entered a home near 8th Street and Gary Drive at around 3:41 a.m. Police say he walked in through an unlocked front door and sexually assaulted someone inside.

Boggs was later linked to two other incidents, including an incident on Oct. 12 where he allegedly entered a home through an unlocked backdoor, and approached a woman while she slept. Boggs, according to officials, tried to sexually assault the victim before being scared away by a roommate.

According to court documents released by officials with MCAO, Boggs is accused of 12 felony offenses, including aggravated assault, attempt to commit sexual assault, burglary, kidnapping, and sexual assault.

"This individual terrorized a community of students and victimized a number of women, some who will have scars that last a lifetime," said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, in the statement. "Given the repeated offenses and the violent nature of these crimes, our office asked for and was granted a high bond that will keep the defendant in jail while he awaits trial."