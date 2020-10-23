MCSO: 2 dead in head-on crash in Buckeye Valley

Authorities say two people are dead and several children were injured in a head-on crash in Buckeye Valley.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at 4:41 a.m. on Oct. 23 near Baseline and Turner Roads when two vehicles crashed head-on.

Both drivers were killed in the crash and one of the cars had three children inside, including an infant. All three children were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unknown at this time if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Baseline Road is closed in both directions between Turner and Wilson Roads due to the crash.

