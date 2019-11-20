MCSO: Fire crews, deputies stood by as 3 people got themselves out of running wash

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said three people are safe Wednesday night after they were stuck in a running wash.

According to earlier information by officials with Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical, the incident started as a swift water rescue in the area of 27th Avenue and Carlise Road.

Later on, officials with MCSO said the three people stuck managed to get themselves out of the wash, as fire crews and MCSO deputies stood by to make sure everyone was out and safe.