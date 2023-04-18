MCSO holding news conference on 'contraband in jails'

Expand / Collapse search
By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 2:32PM
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference on April 18 "regarding contraband in the jails."

During the news conference, Sheriff Penzone said in general, there has been an increase in inmate deaths, either in MCSO's jail or holding cell, or those who were incarcerated in an MCSO jail or holding cell, but died at a hospital, and drug-related deaths have increased.

"Fentanyl will take more lives than COVID did," said the Sheriff.

Sheriff Penzone said a number of his staff members have been trained on how to use Narcan, which can be used to reverse an overdose. So far in the 1st Quarter of 2023, 96 individuals were administered Narcan. In 2022, 172 individuals were administered Narcan. In addition, Sheriff Penzone said his office has purchased body scanners.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.