MCSO investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian in Glendale

An investigation is underway following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the West Valley.

According to officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the area of Dysart Road and Glendale Road.

"It appears an adult make was hit in the middle of the roadway," read a portion of a statement from MCSO Sergeant Joaquin Enriquez. "The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and it’s unknown at this time if speed, alcohol or drugs are factors in this case."

Dysart Road is closed in both directions from Glendale to Ocotillo Roads.

The person who died hasn't been identified.

