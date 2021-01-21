MCSO: Investigation underway following suspicious device incident in Laveen

Broadway Road was closed from 35th Avenue to 43rd Avenue for some time during the late afternoon hours of Jan. 21, due to a suspicious device incident in the area.

According to a brief statement from officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area for a possible explosive device. MCSO's bomb squad later responded to the scene, and the squad was able to dismantle the device and render it safe.

Officials did not release any details on what the device actually was.

