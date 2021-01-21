Expand / Collapse search

MCSO: Investigation underway following suspicious device incident in Laveen

Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Laveen
FOX 10 Phoenix

Suspicious device investigation prompts road closure in Laveen

MCSO officials have yet to release details on what they are looking for, but FOX 10 has learned that an explosives team is at the scene.

LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. - Broadway Road was closed from 35th Avenue to 43rd Avenue for some time during the late afternoon hours of Jan. 21, due to a suspicious device incident in the area.

According to a brief statement from officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area for a possible explosive device. MCSO's bomb squad later responded to the scene, and the squad was able to dismantle the device and render it safe.

Officials did not release any details on what the device actually was.


 