MCSO K-9 Yankee dies from aggressive brain tumor

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers.

MCSO announced on Nov. 17 that Yankee was laid to rest after suffering from an aggressive brain tumor. The agency said Yankee was in the process of retiring when he began showing symptoms that quickly worsened.

After consulting with a veterinarian, MCSO made the decision to put Yankee down.

"It’s never easy to say goodbye to a partner and friend, especially Yankee who was a unit and even office favorite. He was a special K9 who did his job extremely well and also knew when to relax. Rest easy K9 Yankee, you will not be forgotten," MCSO wrote in a Facebook post.

Rest in peace, Yankee, and thank you for your service.

