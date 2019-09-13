MCSO searching for two men accused of breaking into Phoenix fire engine, opening gunfire

article

New details have come out about a shooting at a Phoenix fire station. MCSO is looking for two people, one of whom shot at Phoenix firefighters.

The incident happened Thursday night outside Fire Station 58 near 51st Ave. and Dobbins Road. Phoenix police say firefighters saw someone trying to break into their truck. When they tried to detain the suspect, another person opened fire. No one was hit.

Both suspects ran off and have not yet been found. We don't have a description of either suspect at this time.