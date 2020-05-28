MCSO study shows how drivers of different races were treated during traffic stops

As a result of a court order dating back to 2013, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is under the supervision of a Federal monitor, following a judge's ruling that MCSO deputies were racially profiling Latinos during former sheriff Joe Arpaio's immigration patrols.

On Thursday, officials with MCSO announced, during a news conference, the results of a year-long study that came about via a partnership with the CNA Institute for Public Research to study patrol activity and traffic stops.

Results from the study show MCSO deputies performed more than 23,000 traffic stops, and within those, 68% of those drivers were White, 21% were Hispanic, and 7% were Black. The remaining 4% were Asian or Native American.

The study did conclude there was evidence of disparate outcomes regarding race. Stops involving Hispanic or Black drivers were more likely to be longer and involve a search than White drivers.

The report says these findings show that there is potential bias.

MCSO officials respond, during the news conference, that they are "intolerant of any bias or discrimination,"

MCSO plans to use this report as a guide for new or revised or revised policies.