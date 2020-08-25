Expand / Collapse search
Meghan McCain pays tribute to Sen. John McCain, two years to the day of his passing

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Sen. John McCain remembered, two years following his passing

Sen. McCain died from complications related to brain cancer in 2017.

PHOENIX - August 25, 2020 marks two years since longtime Arizona Senator John McCain lost his battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

In a series of tweets on August 25, McCain's daughter, Meghan, said today is harder than she thought it would be.

In July 2017, officials with Sen. McCain's office revealed his cancer diagnosis. It was later revealed that doctors discovered a second tumor in Sen. McCain's brain six weeks after he underwent radiation and chemotherapy.

During the fall of 2017, Meghan held a wedding at her family's ranch, in light of McCain's diagnosis.

Following his death, Sen. McCain was laid to rest on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy.

As for the Senate seat that was once held by him, Martha McSally was appointed to the seat after Sen. Jon Kyl resigned from the seat. McSally was appointed to the seat after she was defeated by Kyrsten Sinema in an election for a seat vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake in 2018. She is running against Mark Kelly in a November 2020 election to finish out Sen. McCain's term.