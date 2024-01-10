Memorial service for Oakland police officer Tuan Le killed in the line of duty

A public memorial service will be held at 3Crosses Church on Wednesday morning for an Oakland police officer killed in the line of duty.

Hundreds are expected to attend to pay respects to Officer Tuan Le, who was shot to death by a burglary suspect on Dec. 29 while he was responding to a break-in at a cannabis dispensary.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. and be streamed live in the video player above. Ahead of the funeral, a rainbow appeared over the church, a bright spot on an otherwise gloomy and somber day.

He was the first Oakland police officer killed while working in nearly 15 years and he was Oakland's 126th homicide victim of 2023.

A native of Vietnam, Le had obtained his citizenship on Sept. 11, 2001. He joined the OPD four years ago and for the past couple years served as a community resource officer in West Oakland.

On social media, many wrote that they knew Le well and even had his cell phone number.

In the days since his death, people have left flowers, candles and handwritten notes in the lobby of the OPD headquarters. A Buddhist ceremony was held in his honor for him last week.

A rainbow appears over Three Crosses Church in Castro Valley ahead of OPD officer Tuan Le's memorial service. Jan. 10, 2024

At about 9 a.m., the first guests began arriving at the church, including Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price and Alameda County Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez.

The Oakland Fire Department posted a photo of firefighters standing under an American flag. Crews stood by at overpasses from Oakland to the church.

Police from other agencies, including San Jose, Berkeley and the Peninsula attended. About 500 Oakland officers lined up and marched in formation along the carport, awaiting Le’s casket.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged 27-year-old Mark Demetrious Sanders with murder, including a special circumstances allegation and 28-year-old Allen Starr Brown with murder. Prosecutors charged 28-year-old Sebron Ray Russell with burglary.

Sanders' mother was also booked on an accessory charge, but she has been released from custody and has not been formally charged.

The chaplains for the police and fire departments and state Attorney General Rob Bonta are scheduled to speak, along with members of Le's family. Pastor Emeritus Larry Void and Pastor Jayson Landeza, the department’s chaplain, were set to preside over the ceremony.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police mounted on horseback outside of OPD Officer Tuan Le's memorial service.



