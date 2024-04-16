Men destroyed Lake Mead rock formations: NPS

Authorities are looking for two vandalism suspects accused of toppling natural rock formations along a Lake Mead trail.

The incident happened on April 7 at the Redstone Dunes Trail at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the National Park Service said.

"In a now viral video said to be recorded on the evening of Sunday, April 7, 2024, two adult males are seen toppling natural rock formations at the Redstone Dunes Trail," NPS wrote in a Facebook post.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Authorities are looking for two vandalism suspects accused of toppling natural rock formations along a Lake Mead trail. (National Park Service)

FOX 5 in Las Vegas reports the damage done to the rock formations cannot be fixed.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the suspects to contact NPS at 888-653-009. You can also submit a tip online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or send an email to nps_isb@nps.gov.

Map of the Redstone Dunes Trial