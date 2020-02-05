Mesa boxing gym broken into and vandalized, leaving the owner with questions about why it happened

A Mesa gym was forced to cancel all classes Wednesday after a vandal took aim at the business.

Jabz Boxing is near Southern Avenue and Val Vista Drive, where several other businesses are located, however, this was the only one that was vandalized.

The owner, Ann Marie Piatt, isn't sure why someone would target her gym. "We're a strong community of women and we'll rise up against this and any challenge that comes from it," she said. "A few broken windows isn't going to break us."

It was at 5 a.m. Wednesday when the first trainer arrived at the fitness studio. To her surprise, she showed up to broken glass everywhere and the gym vandalized.

Piatt rushed over to see the damage and report it to authorities. "They asked about any disgruntled members or ex-employees that might have had a grudge against us and we can't think of anyone," the business owner explained.

Both the camera inside the gym and next door at Tucked Away Craft Kitchen and Bar captured the person in the act. Unfortunately, there's not a clear picture of the person's face.

Sean Hayes, owner of Tucked Away Craft Kitchen and Bar said, "It looks like it's a guy, we don't know age or anything, but he came in and looks like he went with a hammer or something of that sort."

This is an unfortunate situation and couldn't have come at a worse time for Piatt. She was recently diagnosed with cancer. But, Piatt says it's her community that's pulling her through

"Obviously there's never a good time for cancer or vandalism or anything bad, but definitely not something that I needed on my plate right now," she said.

She's now working with insurance to get the windows fixed and the glass cleaned up as she's hoping to be back open for classes Thursday.

