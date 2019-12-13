Mesa man accused of uploading child porn to web

article

Court documents show a Mesa man is accused of uploading porn featuring children, with one under the age of five, to a social media site.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Jonathan Luis Marquez Aviles was arrested at his home near Stapley and Broadway Thursday morning.

An investigation began on November 28, when someone uploaded four files to a Tumblr blog that was later flagged as being possible child porn by the website. This triggered a cybertip that eventually led authorities to trace the account to Aviles' home.

During a police interview, Aviles admitted to uploading two videos and two GIF files to his Tumblr blog, and that he knew the files contained child porn.

Aviles also told police he has been sexually attracted to younger children, and that he knew he had a problem.

Aviles, according to officials, is accused of sexual exploitation of minors.