Mesa police officer hospitalized after crash on Loop 202

By
Published  May 4, 2024 9:29pm MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - A crash involving a police officer on Loop 202 and McDowell Road sent the police officer to the hospital for a possible concussion.

According to a report, the officer had just finished a traffic stop when a woman rear-ended his patrol vehicle.

The woman was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the report.

Detectives blocked the on ramp and an additional lane to conduct an investigation.

According to the report, the woman will be tested for impairment.

No further information was released.

Map of where the crash took place: