Mesa Police officer, two others, including child, involved in crash

A crash between a Mesa Police officer and another car carrying two people ended with all three of those involved being hospitalized, but they're all expected to be OK.

The crash happened near Gilbert Road and Main Street Sunday night, said Mesa Police Detective Richard Encinas.

"The officer sustained minor injuries and is being transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons. There were two people in the second vehicle, the driver and a juvenile passenger. The driver was transported for arm pain and the juvenile passenger was transported for precautionary reasons. There are no life-threatening injuries in this accident," Encinas detailed.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing, and that includes speaking with witnesses.