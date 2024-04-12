Mesa school bus driver allegedly attacked by parent: PD

Mesa Police officials say they are investigating a school bus driver attack that allegedly involved a parent.

According to a brief statement, the incident happened just after 2:15 p.m. on April 11 in a residential neighborhood near McKellips Road and 4th Avenue.

"It looks like the bus driver was attacked by a parent of one of the students on the bus. Officers did respond and take a report, which is currently being investigated," read a portion of the brief statement.

We have reached out to Mesa Public Schools for comment on the incident.

Area where the attack happened