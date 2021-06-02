Mesa woman competing on 'Lego Masters' challenge on FOX

A Mesa woman is competing in the second season of "Lego Masters" on FOX, and now, she's sharing her story.

Michelle Brooks says she started to get into Lego building just a few years ago and became a fan of Lego Masters soon after.

"Walking in for the first time, I was like, I’m really here - like this is crazy," Brooks said. "I can’t believe I’m actually here."

The Mesa mom, along with her friend Natalie Cleveland, were invited to be contestants on Season 2.

"We got a call and we got on," Brooks said. "It was a crazy, wild experience, because I haven't been doing it very long. A lot of the other contestants, they’ve been doing it since they were young and have never stopped."

Michelle's love for Lego started about 5 years ago thanks to her two young boys.

"I naturally like to do like projects like DIY stuff, so I was like, this is something I can do indoors with my kids but still…have that same result where you make something from just a pile of parts," she said.

Michelle started creating pieces made with Lego, like a box of crayons and storefronts. Once on the show, she realized the competition she was up against.

"Looking around at all the other builders and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, do I qualify to be here?' These people are amazing," the Mesa resident said.

However, both women leaned into their creativity to get through. Although viewers will have to wait and see who wins this year's Lego Masters competition, one this is for sure.

"My kids think I’m so cool," Brooks said. "We watched Season 1 a ton of times, so now watching the show but…knowing that I’m on there is kind of crazy for them."

Lego Masters airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. on FOX.

