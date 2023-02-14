Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
24
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 9:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Michigan State University shooting: What we know about the suspect

By Jessica Dupnack and FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:29AM
Mass Shootings
FOX 2 Detroit
msu shooter anthony mcrae article

Anthony McRae, 43, is captured on surveillance video just moments after the shooting on campus at Michigan State University.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gunfire erupted inside the halls of two Michigan State University buildings on Monday. It ended with three people dead and five others hospitalized with critical injuries – all of which all students – and police said they targeted by a man with zero connection to the university.

The gunman has been identified as a 43-year-old man and police said he started shooting inside of Berkey Hall just before 8:20 p.m. Monday night before moving on to the MSU Union a short walk away and shooting there as well. Both buildings are university buildings and are open to anyone to enter during regular operating hours.

Two students died at Berkey and the third was killed at the Union. 

'A nightmare happening all over again'; Students react to MSU mass shooting that left 3 dead, 5 injured

"This truly has been a nightmare that we are living tonight," said MSU Deputy Chief Chris Rozman. "But we have remained laser focused on the safety of our campus, our students, and the surrounding community."

After the shooting, the man then was on the run for several hours, parking a campus-wide and eventually larger, manhunt that included dozens of police agencies. He was ultimately found dead after taking his own life in Lansing, about four miles from campus.

His motive is still unknown, 12 hours after the shooting. As are the conditions of the five victims taken to a Lansing hospital.

MSU shooting suspect captured on surveillance video after mass shooting on campus

More details are coming out Tuesday morning about the man accused of a mass shooting on campus at Michigan State University is - including a prior conviction of a felony weapons charge.

Who was the MSU shooter?

MSU Police have identified the suspect as 43-year-old Anthony McRae. The Lansing native has no connection to the university as MSU Police said he was not a student or a member of the faculty or staff.

"We have absolutely no idea what the motive was," said Rozman Tuesday morning. "The 43-year-old suspect had no affiliation to the school, he was not a student, staff or faculty member."

RELATED: Michigan State University shooting motive under investigation after 43-year-old shoots 8 on campus

After the two shooting scenes, police scoured the campus in the search for McRae but he was able to slip off campus before police arrived. At 11 p.m., they released two surveillance photos of McRae as more and more police agencies arrived in East Lansing to assist with the search.

McRae was ultimately found after a tip from a vigilant resident of the community saw that photo of the possible shooter and reported it to police. Rozman confirmed a search warrant was executed at a residence affiliated with the suspect shooter.

Police still don't know why McRae opened fire on students at MSU.

Anthony McRae's criminal history

ANTHONY-MCRAE-2.jpg

Anthony McRae, seen here in his booking photo on a weapons charge in 2019, has been identified as the shooter at Michigan State University on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

FOX 2 has learned that McRae has a previous felony weapons conviction of possession of a loaded gun in June 2019. In that arrest, he was found walking near an abandoned building in Lansing. 

He admitted to having a gun and said that he didn't have a concealed weapons permit. When questioned by police, he said he was walking to the store for cigarettes and feared for his safety so he brought the gun with him. 

He eventually pleaded guilty to the possession of a loaded firearm charge and was sentenced to probation from October 2019 to May 2021.

McRae was encountered by police at 11:35 p.m. in the city of Lansing and turned the gun on himself officer neared him.

Rozman would not go into details about the interaction but said crime scenes were still being analyzed at the university.

He did confirm a weapon was recovered.

What was the MSU shooter's motive?

This will be one of the most asked questions.

The motive for the shooting isn't clear and likely won't be for several days.

Police said they expect the investigation to take days as they piece together what led to the shooting

MSU shooting timeline: What we know after 3 killed, 5 hurt