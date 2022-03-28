Expand / Collapse search
Milk of Magnesia products being recalled over possible contamination, FDA says

By Bradford Betz
Published 
Magnesium Hydroxide

Milk of Magnesia products and other medications are being recalled over possible contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration. 

The Kansas-based Plastikon Healthcare voluntarily recalled three lots of Milk of Magnesia oral suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen, and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide "due to microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing," the FDA said in a Thursday press release

The agency said the products could potentially cause intestinal distress such as diarrhea or abdominal pain. Individuals with a compromised immune system have a higher probability of developing a widespread, potentially life-threatening infection when ingesting or otherwise exposed to contaminated products. 

Abdominal Pain In A Woman

A file image shows a woman grabbing her stomach in response to abdominal pain. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

OVER-THE-COUNTER DRUGS RECALLED DUE TO CHILD POISONING RISK

The FDA said the company has not received any customer complaints or "adverse events" related to these products. 

"Plastikon Healthcare places the utmost emphasis on patient safety and product quality at every step in the manufacturing and supply chain process," the FDA said. 

The company reportedly notified its direct customers about the possibly contaminated products through a recall letter that arranged for their return, the FDA said. It advised anyone with an existing inventory of the products to stop use and distribution and quarantine immediately. 

FOX Business has reached out to Plastikon for additional details but did not hear back before publication.

