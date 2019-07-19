Missing boy drove toy John Deere tractor to Chisago County Fair

One boy just couldn't wait to get to the Chisago County Fair in Rush City, Minnesota.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, deputies were working the fairgrounds Thursday night when they received a report of a missing 2.5-year-old boy.

They learned the boy drove himself from his house to the fair on his John Deere ride-on toy tractor.

Deputies reunited the boy with his dad, who immediately "suspended his son's license" by removing the battery from the tractor.