Mississippian breaks 25-year state record for whopping 104-pound catfish

article

While it wasn’t moonlight on a duck blind, it was a catfish on a trotline in Mississippi earlier this month.

Christopher Halley was fishing in the Mississippi River near Natchez when he realized a giant fish had taken hold of his trotline.

The 104-pound monster he hooked became the new ‘State Trophy Record Blue Catfish.’ The previous record was broken in 1997, weighing in at 101 pounds.This monster may be a record-breaker for Mississippi, but NOAA Fisheries says that they’ve seen much larger fish.

"One caught in an inland lake on the Virginia–North Carolina border weighed 143 pounds," NOAA said . "While adults usually grow to be less than 2 feet long, they can grow to be 5 feet long and weigh more than 100 pounds."

MAN HOOKS 300-POUND ALLIGATOR GAR OUTSIDE HOUSTON

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife said Halley's catch was the second blue catfish state record broken this year. Earlier in the year, someone reeled in a 131-pound catfish with a rod.

The department classifies fishing records into three categories: rod and reel, trophy and fly fishing.

Get updates on this story from FOX Weather