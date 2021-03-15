Moderna COVID-19 children’s study to begin in Phoenix

You can now sign up to get your children vaccinated against COVID-19 in Phoenix through a Moderna vaccine trial.

"I am just really excited. I am excited to be a part of getting this out to the public," says Rachel Guthrie, a mother of three.

When she heard about the Moderna trial for children, she knew she wanted to sign up her three-year-old son Ollie and one-year-old daughter Charlotte.

"The risks are so minuscule compared to what the benefits are," she said.

To qualify for the trial, kids need to be between six-months-old and 12-years-old.

Although the trial just began, a huge response has already started to pour in.

"It has just been amazing, mind-boggling and very reassuring and good," said Dr. Steve Plimpton, who is the principal investigator for the Moderna study for COVID-19.

He says there are eight study sites in the United States and Phoenix is the first location to get started.

Participants are willing to travel from all over to Phoenix to take part, including those from the south.

The first 750 out of 6,000 kids in the trial will all receive the vaccine, then after that first phase, that is when the trial will implement a placebo study.

All patients will be monitored by doctors and trial organizers.

"The fact that we have more science behind this now and how these vaccines work, that is the big part," Plimpton said, adding this is a step in the right direction.

With such a big response, he thinks our community could fill those first 750 spots before the other trial sites even get started.

If you'd like to participate in the trial, contact the numbers below.