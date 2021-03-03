Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Ducey orders Arizona schools to offer in-person learning by March 15

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order requiring schools in the state to offer in-person learning by March 15 or after spring break.

The order cites how 12 of Arizona's 15 counties are in phases where schools are considered safe to open, including Maricopa and Pima counties.

"Arizona’s students need to be back in the classroom. More than half of Arizona’s schools are open and offering in-person options." said Governor Ducey in a statement. "The science is clear: it’s time all kids have the option to return to school so they can get back on track and we can close the achievement gap."

According to a statement, an exception will be made for middle and high schools in counties that have "high" COVID-19 transmission based on CDC guidelines, including Coconino, Yavapai and Pinal counties.

"However, CDC is clear that there is a safe pathway for all schools to open at any transmission level, and to stay open if they implement proper mitigation strategies," said a statement from Ducey's office. "A student may continue participating in virtual instruction if their parent or guardian chooses so."

