When will you be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona? What we know so far

Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

When will you be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona?

Many Arizonans are wondering when they'll have a chance to be vaccinated, and new information released by the Arizona Dept. of Health Services should help answer some of those questions. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

PHOENIX - Anyone aged 55 and older is currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona, and now, the state Department of Health has a timeline for when other age groups should be eligible.

In an update to the AZDHS website, officials posted a chart with a tentative timeline of when state-run vaccination sites will open up to different age groups.

The chart shows that the eligible groups will be lowered by another ten years to people ages 45 to 54 by sometime in April.

Those who are 35 to 43 will be eligible sometime in April and May. By May, anyone 16 years or older will be eligible.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

County health departments will be able to transition to the next age category when 55% of the current category receives the vaccine or when demand drops.

During each phase, people in Phase 1A and 1B prioritized groups will remain eligible.

The chart also shows a list of frontline essential workers as eligible for the vaccine from March through the summer. This includes:

  • Food and agriculture workers
  • Grocery store employees, convenience store workers
  • Postal workers
  • Public transit employees
  • Government employees
  • Manufacturing workers
  • Funeral home workers

Dr. Cara Christ with AZDHS said on Mar. 1 that it's up to the counties to determine who falls in the essential worker category to be able to get the vaccination.

Check out the state's chart here: https://bit.ly/30bfOFL

Find out your eligibility status in Arizona: http://bit.ly/30bLpH6

