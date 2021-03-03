When will you be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona? What we know so far

Anyone aged 55 and older is currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona, and now, the state Department of Health has a timeline for when other age groups should be eligible.

In an update to the AZDHS website, officials posted a chart with a tentative timeline of when state-run vaccination sites will open up to different age groups.

The chart shows that the eligible groups will be lowered by another ten years to people ages 45 to 54 by sometime in April.

Those who are 35 to 43 will be eligible sometime in April and May. By May, anyone 16 years or older will be eligible.

County health departments will be able to transition to the next age category when 55% of the current category receives the vaccine or when demand drops.

During each phase, people in Phase 1A and 1B prioritized groups will remain eligible.

The chart also shows a list of frontline essential workers as eligible for the vaccine from March through the summer. This includes:

Food and agriculture workers

Grocery store employees, convenience store workers

Postal workers

Public transit employees

Government employees

Manufacturing workers

Funeral home workers

Dr. Cara Christ with AZDHS said on Mar. 1 that it's up to the counties to determine who falls in the essential worker category to be able to get the vaccination.

Check out the state's chart here: https://bit.ly/30bfOFL

Find out your eligibility status in Arizona: http://bit.ly/30bLpH6

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Register for appointments at State Farm Stadium, Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Chandler-Gilbert Community College and other vaccination sites at https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov

Vaccination site information: azhealth.gov/findvaccine

You can use the Patient Portal at podvaccine.azdhs.gov to make an appointment for a relative in a prioritized group.

