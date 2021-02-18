More dogs are being diagnosed with Valley Fever in Phoenix

Veterinarians and pharmacies in the Valley are seeing an increase in dogs diagnosed with Valley Fever.

8-year-old Cooper was diagnosed with the disease after playing in a backyard with new landscaping and construction.

"We noticed he was coughing and lethargic, and loss of appetite," said Chasity, who owns Cooper.

Cooper's symptoms scared Chasity, but they quickly got him a medication called Zoomies at Civic Center Pharmacy.

"We had a really big increase in our business in our veterinary prescription products in the last couple of months," said Tenille Davis, a pharmacist at Civic Center Pharmacy.

Davis says the increase is coming from the number of people moving to Arizona, more people out and about during COVID, and all of the construction.

Valley Fever is an infection caused by a soil-dwelling fungus, and dogs are prone to this because they are digging in the dirt, and inhaling the spores.

"A lot of dogs in Arizona, about 10% each year are diagnosed with Valley Fever, and they are prescribed antifungal medications," said Davis.

Pharamacy offers unique medication for dogs with Valley Fever

The medication at Civic Center Pharmacy is unique because they compound it on site. use human-grade ingredients, and they can make them with a taste.

"We can make a bacon-flavored treat within it or a suspension. Some dogs like marshmallow flavor. We have lot of options here for pets," said Davis.

Many dogs have to be on this medication for six to 12 months. After taking his meds, Cooper is finally back to his old self.

"He is doing great," said Chasity. "He is a healthy dog he is back to normal."