Mortuary in Mesa to hold drive-thru event to bring closure to those who loved loved ones to COVID-19

At the end of each year, Christmas decorations symbolize a festive holiday season. Lights illuminate houses and trees, and people get closure on another year, as the calendar looks to turn over.

However, in 2020, a year unlike any other, closure is something many didn’t get.

“This has been the hardest year we’ve ever faced," said Elisa Krcilek with Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery. "Because of the pandemic, we’re seeing the true feeling and emotion and love come through from people.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 6,000 Arizonans have been killed by the coronavirus, and thousands more are dealing with the loss of loved ones, with some not even getting a chance to ever say goodbye.

On Dec. 4, however, some Arizonans will be able to say a final goodbye, thanks to a funeral home in the East Valley.

Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery in Mesa has held an event called Lights of Love for 20 years. It provides closure for families that perhaps did not get to say goodbyes to loved ones. There were many families like that in 2020.

“With the invitations we sent out, we asked for RSVPs because we’re providing custom cookies, ornaments. To date, we have over 450 RSVPs," said Krcilek.

Krcilek and Hilary Samples are helping to coordinate the event. In the past, it’s been indoors, but for 2020, the event will be a drive-through and outdoor event.

With the event, maybe some people in search of some closure can find what they were looking for, while remembering a loved one

“This is the only time some people get to celebrate their loved ones because they didn’t have services. That’s why we feel it’s so important," said Samples.