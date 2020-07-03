Mother dies in Phoenix apartment fire, two children injured

Phoenix police have identified the woman who died in an apartment fire on Friday morning.

Sgt. Maggie Cox says 30-year-old Rachel Long was found in the apartment after Phoenix fire crews put out the fire. Her two children, an 8-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy were transported to the hospital. They suffered serious, but non-life-threatening burns.

Police say the children's father was at work at the time of the fire, and not at the apartment.

In an earlier statement, Phoenix fire crews were dispatched to an area near Dunlap and 19th Avenue, after multiple calls were made to 911.

The majority of the damage caused by the fire was on the third floor of the apartment building. About 100 firefighters battled the blaze at one point.

In a video shown to FOX 10 by an apartment resident, Long can be seen tossing one of her children from the apartment balcony to bystanders below.

Sgt. Cox says Phoenix detectives responded to the scene and determined Long's death was not suspicious.

Fire officials say besides the two children, another woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

