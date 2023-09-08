Mother still searching for justice months after her son was killed in Phoenix

It has been months since a man was killed during a home invasion in Phoenix, and the victim's mother is still searching for answers.

The deadly incident happened on March 18. According to our report at the time, Police were called to a home near 19th Avenue and Ocotillo Road just after midnight, and found the victim, Daniel Perez Jr., severely injured.

According to investigators at the time, the suspect, identified only as a man, had broken into the home and demanded property before shooting the victim, who died after he was taken to the hospital.

Mother of victim speaks out

As of Sept. 8, police have yet to make an arrest in connection with the deadly incident. Meanwhile, Perez Jr.'s mother, Marisol Gonzalez, wants justice for her son.

"I know I'm dying inside, I know I'm dying. I know I lost so much weight because I can't sleep. I can't eat," said Gonzalez. "I want to catch who killed him. That's what's going to give me peace. That's not going to being my son back, but I am going to get peace. I am going to sleep better."

Gonzalez is not the only person grieving, as Perez Jr. has three other siblings, and they are still coping with the loss of their brother.

"Everybody took it different ways. My second son had to go immediately to the hospital, psychology after he got killed, his brother," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says she will always remember the happiness Perez Jr. brought her.

"Daniel was always laughing, always laughing with his smile. He was always sweet with me," said Gonzalez. "He was a sweetheart to me, you know. He calls me almost every day. Texts me."

Phoenix Police officials say the case is still open and active. Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/

Where the deadly incident happened