Suspect wanted for deadly Phoenix home invasion

Phoenix detectives are looking for the person responsible for killing a man during a home invasion in Phoenix overnight.

Police were called to a home near 19th Avenue and Ocotillo Road just after midnight on March 18 and found Daniel Perez Jr. severely injured.

Perez, 40, had been shot multiple times and eventually died at the hospital.

Investigators say a man had broken into the home and demanded property before shooting the 40-year-old.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Where the home invasion happened: