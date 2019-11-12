Motorcyclist dies after being rear-ended, thrown from bike and hit by 2 cars

Authorities say a man has died after he was rear-ended while riding a motorcycle, then thrown off the bike and hit by two passing vehicles along the Loop 101 freeway in Phoenix.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound near 51st Avenue when he was rear-ended by a vehicle. The man was then thrown off the motorcycle and hit by a passing vehicle and commercial truck.

DPS says the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he died.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved in the collision were not injured.

Traffic was backed up along the freeway for several hours due to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.