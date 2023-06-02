Motorcyclist dies in Phoenix crash, SUV driver in critical condition

Phoenix police are investigating a serious crash near 27th Avenue and Northern that left a motorcyclist dead and another driver injured.

Authorities say the male motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when he collided with an SUV. Details about what caused the crash are still unclear.

The female driver of the SUV was hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

Police are still gathering evidence. The area is closed off for the investigation.

Area where the crash happened: