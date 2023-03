A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near US 60 and Rural Road in Tempe on Saturday night, police said.

The collision happened at around 10:15 p.m. on March 18.

Police say the motorcycle rider was heading southbound at a high rate of speed when they lost control and rear-ended another vehicle.

The motorcyclist died from their injuries at the hospital.

No other information was released.

Where the crash happened: