Murray leads Cardinals to 38-10 win over Dallas Cowboys

article

Kyler Murray accounted for three touchdowns in his first game back home as a pro, Ezekiel Elliott set up the first two Arizona TDs with fumbles and the Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys 38-10 on Monday night.

The speedy quarterback who won three high school championships and a Big 12 title at the home of the Cowboys improved to 7-0 as a starter at AT&T Stadium, throwing for two scores despite a rough start through the air and rushing for 74 yards and a TD.

It was the “Monday Night Football” debut for Murray and Kliff Kingsbury, who also had a happy first trip to his native Texas as an NFL coach.

The Cardinals (4-2) are tied for second place in the tough NFC West. Arizona is above .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2015, its most recent playoff year.

Andy Dalton had the rest of Dallas’ four turnovers with two interceptions in his first start for the Cowboys (2-4) in place of injured star Dak Prescott.

Murray misfired on eight of his first 11 passes and finished 9 of 24 for 188 yards. He hit Christian Kirk in stride on an 80-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Kenyan Drake rushed for two TDs and 164 yards.

Advertisement

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report

Cardinals fan went to Dallas to watch the team win

The Cardinals' game on Oct. 19 was the team's first chance to play in front of a sizable crowd this season, as fans, beyond friends and family, haven’t been able to attend an Arizona Cardinals game in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the opportunity to watch the game in person, one Cardinals fan made it a point to go see his team.

Michael Spangenberg, who is the co-owner of State Forty Eight clothing and a big-time Cardinals fan travelled to Dallas on Oct. 19 to watch his team take on the Cowboys.

Spangenberg is a season ticket holder, and FOX 10 caught up with him before he flew to Dallas.

"I can’t wait," said Spangenberg. "When the schedule first came out is when I actually booked the flight, and obviously with COVID, I didn’t know what to expect. So I’m just thrilled they’re allowed to have fans at the Cowboys stadium."

Spangenberg said it will be a unique experience during the pandemic, with masks and other safety precautions.

This weekend on Oct. 25, the Cardinals will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Glendale and announced they'll allow 1,200 fans to attend the game.

This story was reported on from Phoenix