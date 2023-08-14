Naked man accused of forcing his way into Arizona home while kids were inside

Court documents show a Phoenix man is accused of four felonies and two misdemeanors, following an incident where he allegedly forced his way into a Phoenix home while mostly naked.

The incident, according to the documents, happened during the afternoon hours of Aug. 12. Police were called out to the scene, located in a residential area near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Thomas Road, at around 1:59 p.m. for an incident where the caller stated that an unknown Black male in his 40 barged into the house.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, identified in court documents as 68-year-old Eugene Howard Shelton, was reportedly found laying on the home's driveway naked, with the homeowner standing right next to him.

The homeowner, according to court documents, told polite that he received a call from his children telling him that a man broke into the house. The homeowner said he was around the corner, and returned home to the suspect sitting in the living room couch.

At the time of the incident, investigators said five children were inside the home, and at least some of the children tried to block the man from entering the home through a door. One of the children, identified as a 13-year-old girl, tried to stop the man from entering by hitting his hand with an iron.

"[Shelton] kept pushing, and eventually got inside and sat down on the couch," read a portion of the court documents.

Shelton, according to court documents, was only wearing socks at the time of the incident, leaving most of his body, including his private parts, exposed. Police, however, did find Shelton's boxers and a fanny pack by the home's front door.

"In the fanny pack, two blue pills marked ‘M30’ were located," read a portion of the documents.

In an interview that was conducted after Shelton was read his Miranda rights, court documents state that Shelton told investigators that he had used methamphetamine, and thought an alligator was trying to get him.

"He acknowledged taking his clothes off and stated he had to use some of his strength to get into the home. He admitted to not knowing anyone in the home," read a portion of the documents.

Shelton, according to investigators, tried to get up when officers arrived at the scene, and refused to get on his stomach, as ordered by offices. When asked about that, Shelton said it was because of the alligator.

According to court documents, had been convicted of narcotics-related offenses in 20006 and 2010, and also had some DUI-related history. He is accused of indecent exposure, second degree burglary, and resisting arrest.

A judge has set a cash-only bond of $1,000 for Shelton. A preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 22.

