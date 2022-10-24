NASA astronauts training in Flagstaff ahead of Artemis mission

As the nation prepares for the Artemis 1 launch that will pave the way for Americans to return to the Moon, the crew is training in Flagstaff, where a field is deemed to be perfect in recreating the rocky terrain that makes up the Moon's surface.

Crew members are at NASA's base camp, where they are training and preparing for astronauts to spend weeks on the lunar surface. The team in Flagstaff is working on having the astronauts spending three days inside a rover. The astronauts will sleep and eat in the rover, while figuring out how to function inside, and how they can take the rover to the Moon.

"What we learn here by performing geology is similar to what we'll do on the Moon and conduct geologic tests," said Barbara Janoiko with NASA Desert Research and Technology Studies. "Figuring out which samples to collect, how to collect and keep them pristine. We also come back to Flagstaff because of the long-standing history here, dating all the way back to the Apollo mission."

The history Janoiko mentioned involves those who trained for the Apollo mission in Flagstaff: Every single astronaut that has stepped foot on the Moon has trained in Flagstaff.

The Artemis mission will put the first woman on the moon, as well as the first person of color on the Moon.

