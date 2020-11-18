Navajo Nation under 3-week stay-at-home lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 146 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Nov. 17.

The latest figures released Tuesday night bring the total number of known cases to 13,744 with 605 known deaths.

Tribal health officials said 141,166 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 8,011 have recovered.

On Monday, the Navajo Nation reinstated a stay-at-home lockdown for the entire reservation. Under the order, tribal offices will be closed and new closures and safety measures will be required for businesses.

The Navajo Nation Department of Health previously issued a health advisory warning to residents about the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus that has affected 29 communities throughout the reservation, which spans more than 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

